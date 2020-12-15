Fort Worth police chase and SWAT standoff ends peacefully

article

A man who jumped out of a third-floor window surrendered to police after an early morning standoff in south Fort Worth.

It started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a hotel near Interstate 35 and Altamesa Boulevard.

Officers tried to serve the man a felony warrant in a family violence case out of Cleburne. That’s when he jumped out the window, drove away and fired at officers.

The 49-year-old suspect stopped on Berry Street after about a 15-minute chase but refused to get out of his car, saying he didn’t want to go to jail.

The standoff lasted about 45 minutes. Ultimately SWAT officers were able to take him into custody.

He’ll face charges for evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant.

No officers were hurt during the incident.