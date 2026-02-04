Fort Worth police cars receive upgraded bulletproof glass

The Brief Some Fort Worth police cruisers received new, safer bulletproof glass. Fort Worth PD says over 100 vehicles are currently outfitted with the new glass. The department's goal is to install the new bullet-resistant glass on all vehicles in their fleet.



Some Fort Worth police cars have received new bullet-resistant glass, and more will be receiving the new technology soon.

What we know:

Fort Worth police said over 100 of their vehicles are outfitted with the new windows, and they plan on outfitting every vehicle in their fleet with the glass.

What they're saying:

Keep in mind our priority as well is officer safety," Officer Daniel Segura told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "Lately we've seen in the news throughout the country some of these actions against officers. So having that other safety net will improve the safety of the officers."

"From the outside, you're going to see it as a regular patrol vehicle," Segura continued. "Now it does have the front windshield and many other parts that are armored and bulletproof. That is going to help."

"Some of the tests that we created, there were multiple rounds fired at the windows and windshields that we have for the test," Segura told Anglin. "Now, they will cause damage to the actual window structure, but they will not penetrate, and that's the goal that we had."