Fort Worth police arrest 28-year-old woman after Sunday morning crash

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault following a two-vehicle crash that left another driver seriously injured early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Fort Worth crash

What we know:

Alana Lee Parker was booked into the Fort Worth Police Department Detention Facility at 5:39 a.m. Sunday. She faces a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Ramey Avenue and Stalcup Road in Southeast Fort Worth. According to police reports, responding officers determined that Parker appeared to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained what police described as possible serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s current condition has not been released.

Parker remains in custody at the city’s detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.