Fort Worth PD officer arrested on domestic violence charge

article

A Fort Worth Police Department officer is on restricted duty after his arrest Thursday on a domestic violence charge.

Officer Victor Rucker, a seven-year veteran of Fort Worth PD, was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Few details have been released about the arrest, but the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office contacted Fort Worth PD about the arrest.

An administrative investigation is underway, and Rucker has been stripped of all police powers until the investigation is complete.