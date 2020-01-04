Fort Worth PD encourages officers to wear uniforms to worship services

article

In the wake of a deadly shooting at a White Settlement church on Sunday, Fort Worth's police chief is encouraging officers to wear full police uniforms when they attend worship services.

Chief Ed Kraus made the decision after two church members were killed at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, which borders Fort Worth.

Having the officers in uniforms will serve as an added security measure.

The chief authorized his officers to wear their uniforms to services, and said it should “help reassure congregants, as well as serve as a deterrent for anyone intending harm.”

Officers are asked to clear it with their service leaders beforehand.