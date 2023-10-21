Fort Worth suspects assault 12-year-old, steal car with baby inside, police say

Fort Worth Police are looking for three suspects wanted for assault, vehicle theft and kidnapping.

Police say that just before 1 a.m. on Saturday they were called to a home by a mother on Orange Avenue who said her vehicle that was stolen with a 1-year-old still inside.

Investigators learned that two males and one female approached the vehicle and started a disturbance.

The 3 suspects assaulted a 12-year-old who was inside the car and then drove off with the baby inside.

Officers later recovered the 1-year-old, who was unharmed.

The suspects and the car still have not been found.

The 12-year-old was checked out after the assault, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.