Police officers involved in shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex

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The Brief Fort Worth police and troopers with the Department of Public Safety are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex near I-35 and Hwy. 114. Authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community, though a heavy police presence remains in the area. It is currently unclear if anyone was injured or what specific events led to the discharge of weapons.



Police from Fort Worth, Northlake and the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to an officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near the 3600 block of Outlet Boulevard, which is near Interstate 35 and Highway 114.

Fort Worth police said the shooting did not involve any of their officers, but they are assisting with the investigation.

Images from SKY 4 show police units from Northlake also at the scene, but the department said they are also just assisting.

Texas DPS would only confirm that it is aware of an officer-involved shooting.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

Police vehicles are seen at an apartment complex in the Fort Worth, Texas, area on May 5, 2026. (FOX 4)

What we don't know:

It’s not clear whether a suspect or any officers were injured.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.

Fort Worth police release video of CRU officer ambush

The Fort Worth Police Department released video on Monday of another officer-involved shooting that injured a Civilian Response Unit member.

CRU Officer Edward Zapata was hurt last Tuesday when he and his unit were ambushed while trying to take a vehicle burglary report on North Juliet Lane.

Police said 39-year-old Angel Cantu, began firing shots from across the street. A piece of shrapnel hit Zapata in the eye.

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Zapata is now out of the hospital but is expected to have another surgery this week.

Cantu, who was arrested following a manhunt, is facing three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Jail records show he also has a parole violation.