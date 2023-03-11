Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting

article

Fort Worth police released body and dash cam video of an officer-involved shooting from earlier this month.

Police received calls on the morning of March 4 About a man behaving erratically and indicating that he had a gun.

Officers found him in the middle of the street at Park Vista Boulevard and Keller Haslet Road.

The video shows that officers gave repeated commands for the man to put up his hands up and get on the ground.

Officers walked with the suspect, and at one point, an officer used a Taser on him, but it was ineffective.

One officer shot him after he entered the parking lot of a daycare and pulled what appeared to be a gun from his waistband.

It turned out to be a pepper spray device that police say is designed to look like a handgun.

The man survived, but police did not provide an update on his injuries.