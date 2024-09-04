Hit-and-run suspect shot after crash with off-duty Fort Worth officer
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting incident after a hit-and-run.
It happened Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m.
Police say the off-duty officer called 911 and said he started following a red truck that hit him near I-35W and Morningside Drive and then drove away.
During the 911 call, the officer told dispatch that the F-150 attempted to ram his vehicle. The officer then said that he fired gunshots.
They came to a stop on the southbound service road of I-35W at Bellvue Drive.
Responding officers found the driver had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.
Fort Worth police would not say if the suspect had a weapon, only vaguely saying the officer "discharged a firearm."
Investigators have not identified the officer or said whether he will face charges.