Fort Worth officer among 5 hurt in Loop 820 crash

A Fort Worth police officer was among those hurt in a major accident on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. eastbound Loop 820 at Meadowbrook Lane.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it is still gathering information on what happened.

Photos shared by FOX 4 viewer Shannan Marie Alexander show multiple wrecked vehicles. The police SUV appears to have one wheel off the edge of an overpass.

(Shannan Marie Alexander)

So far, officials have only said that five people were injured, including one officer.

At least one person has life-threatening injuries. Two others have more serious injuries.

The officer is believed to have only minor injuries, police said.

