Fort Worth New Year's Eve Shooting: Man shot on bridge after altercation with ex-girlfriend
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died Tuesday night after he was shot during a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend on a bridge, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
What we know:
Fort Worth officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Lake Como Drive on New Year’s Eve. Upon arrival, they located a man on a walking bridge suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.
Despite life-saving efforts from medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe the victim and a woman, who were previously in a relationship, were on the bridge when a verbal and physical fight began. According to police, the woman attempted to have witnesses call 911 after she was allegedly assaulted. The shooting occurred shortly after.
The woman was detained by officers and transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at 817-392-4330.
If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text them at 88788 with the message "BEGIN."
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.