Fort Worth council to vote on purchasing new downtown library building

Fort Worth could soon have a new downtown public library.

The city hopes to use the $18 million from the sale of the former Central Library to purchase and renovate a historic building on 4th Street.

The old building on 3rd Street was sold to a real estate developer in 2023.

Related article

"The city sold the site of our old downtown library," Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck told FOX 4 in July. "It was a full city block. It was being underutilized, so we sold that to a developer to help revitalize and really develop that part of downtown."

The existing historic building at the new location comes with a price tag of about $6.5 million.

It has unique, original features and a flexible ballroom and auditorium space. However, it will need some upgrades to become a working library.

Related article

The Fort Worth City Council is expected to vote on the plan Tuesday afternoon.

If approved, renovations could begin as early as 2025.