One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a neighborhood on NE 33rd Street, not far from E Long Avenue, just before 2 a.m.

Officers found the two victims at the scene, who were then rushed to the hospital.

One of those victims died at the hospital. The other's condition has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.