Fort Worth murder suspect smoked crack cocaine before stabbing cousin

The Brief Fort Worth Police arrested 21-year-old Jaykel Vanegas-Martinez on Sunday and charged him with murder. An arrest affidavit states Martinez-Vanegas told police he smoked crack cocaine before stabbing his cousin on the morning of August 29. Police later found Vanegas-Martinez in a shopping center parking lot with a blood-stained shirt.



A Fort Worth man is facing a murder charge after he told police he smoked crack cocaine and stabbed his cousin, an arrest document states.

Fort Worth fatal stabbing

Jaykel Vanegas-Martinez

What we know:

On Aug. 30 at around 2:45 a.m., Fort Worth Police received a call telling them that 21-year-old Jaykel Vanegas-Martinez confessed to stabbing his cousin.

Police found a body at Vanegas-Martinez's apartment who had stab wounds on her neck and her biceps. Investigators found a blood-stained knife near the body.

Vanegas-Martinez was found at a shopping center on E. Lancaster Avenue with blood on his shirt and injuries to his arm.

An arrest affidavit states the suspect told officials he smoked crack cocaine before stabbing his cousin, who he said pleaded for him to stop before he continued the stabbing.

Vanegas-Martinez has been charged with murder and has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail.