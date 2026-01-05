Fort Worth murder suspect claims man hit her before shooting

article

The Brief Alisha Monique Browley, 29, has been arrested for the New Year’s Eve shooting death of her partner, Delante Ticorian Washington, on a Lake Como pedestrian bridge. Police report that a verbal argument turned physical before Browley allegedly shot Washington multiple times as he stood several feet away from her. Investigators noted that while Washington had struck Browley earlier, he did not pose an "imminent harm" at the exact moment she opened fire.



A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting on a pedestrian bridge at Lake Como on New Year’s Eve, according to police records released Monday.

Alisha Monique Browley, 29, is accused of killing Delante Ticorian Washington, 35, during a physical altercation on a floating bridge in the 3400 block of Lake Como Drive. Washington died at the scene at 6:26 p.m. on Dec. 31 after being shot multiple times in the chest, according to the arrest warrant.

Fatal NYE shooting on Lake Como floating bridge

The backstory:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Browley and Washington had been in a relationship for about four years. The couple was crossing the bridge to get food when an argument turned into a physical confrontation.

Browley told investigators that Washington hit her once in the face, causing her nose to bleed, and took her phone. After the assault, Browley reportedly approached a man fishing on the bridge and asked him to call 911, but he declined to get involved.

Witnesses told detectives that after the initial struggle, Washington was standing quietly on the west edge of a sitting area on the bridge. At that point, Browley allegedly pulled a pistol from her purse, deactivated the safety, and fired several shots at Washington. She then went to their other side of the bridge and asked another person to call 911.

Fort Worth police officers arrived on the scene and detained Browley. They later took her to the hospital for injuries she got during the fight.

Detective J.A. Miller noted in the affidavit that while Washington had hit Browley minutes prior to the shooting, the victim was not threatening her with "imminent harm" when the shots were fired. A jogger had even passed between the two individuals just moments before the gunfire, the affidavit noted.

A warrant for Browley’s arrest was signed on Jan. 1, 2026. Browley is currently in the Tarrant County Jail facing a charge of murder. Her bail has been set at $250,000.

The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed the arrest in a news release Monday, noting that the Homicide Unit continues to investigate the case.