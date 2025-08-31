Fort Worth murder suspect arrested in west central Texas

article

The Brief A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in Fort Worth. The suspect, Josue Bayardo Rodas, was found and arrested in west central Texas after being seen leaving the scene hours before the body was discovered. The victim’s identity has not been released, and the relationship between the two is currently unknown.



A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is facing a charge of murder after a woman was found shot in the head on Saturday morning.

Fort Worth murder suspect arrested

What we know:

Fort Worth police were called to the 2600 block of Yeager St. around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead in bed with a gunshot wound to her upper body/head, police say.

Detectives learned the victim and suspect stayed at this location for a short time, but were not permanent residents of the location.

Police say the suspect, now identified as Josue Bayardo Rodas, was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle several hours before the victim was found.

Rodas was found in west central Texas. He has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation into this case.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not known.