Fort Worth mourns loss of longtime fire captain

The Fort Worth Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced the death of Captain Thaddeus Raven on Sunday.

Raven, 57, worked for the Fort Worth Fire Department for 25 years.

"During his service, not only was he an exemplary firefighter and leader, but he also served as the Head of Recruitment. In 2022, as the result of his hard work, the most diverse class of fire recruits in the Department's 129-year history graduated," said the department in a post on social media.

The fire department says details about a service will be shared once they are made available.



