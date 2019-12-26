Fort Worth mom thankful daughter, niece weren’t hurt by random shots fired into their car

A Fort Worth mother said she had to push her daughter's head down to avoid bullets that were randomly fired into her car.

Bullets shattered the glass in her car, but thankfully, everyone is okay.

This all happened along I-35W in Fort Worth Christmas night.

Police said a man was firing shots near the highway.

Officers ended up responding to a home, where they found the man they were looking for on someone's roof.

Initially, multiple calls came in to police about a man standing near the freeway firing a gun.

Rossy Munoz was driving home her 12-year-old daughter and 20-year-old niece from ice skating on Christmas Day.

Then, all of a sudden, a bullet was shot through their car.

At first, she thought it was a rock, but then three more bullets hit her car.

That’s when she went into action.

“I kept driving with my left hand. My daughter, who is only 12, she was sitting next to me, so I push her down with my right hand and I ducked down, and I told everybody to just stay down as I kept driving, trying to get out of the line of fire because I really didn’t know what was going on,” she recalled.

Munoz said fragments from the car cut her hand and thigh, but other than that, there were really no injuries.

She said it’s a miracle, as four bullets went through the passenger side door and window, and even one of them exited out of the driver side window.

“When I get out of the car and everybody is saying, ‘Oh, wow, this is a Christmas present. Oh, you have an angel in the car. Oh, this is a miracle.’ There were so many remarks like that and there’s a police officer who said, ‘In 21 years of doing this, I’ve never seen anything get so close. I wish I could take pictures but it’s not allowed,’” Munoz said. “So, things like that, that’s when I realized, ‘Whoa, this is serious.’ And that’s when I kind of broke down and just, I was just happy that my daughter and my niece was okay. and that I was okay too.”

RELATED: Man arrested for firing shots on Fort Worth freeway

Police say the shooter, Jorge Gonzalez, ran into a nearby neighborhood and was found on top of someone’s roof.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have not said if they’ve found any sort of motive behind this shooting, which currently appears to be random.