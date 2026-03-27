Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant found dead in Colombia

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The Brief Fernando Gutierrez, a 32-year-old Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant, was found dead in Colombia on Friday. He disappeared on Saturday night while in Medellín for a routine work layover. His cause of death is currently unknown as a medical examiner works to determine if Gutierrez was the victim of a crime.



The Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant who disappeared in Colombia earlier this week was found dead.

What's new:

Officials said they found the body of 32-year-old Fernando Gutierrez on Friday.

According to an update on social media from the mayor of Medellín, a body was located between Jericó and Puente Iglesias. Gutierrez's father, who is currently in Medellín, was notified. The U.S. Ambassador to Colombia was also notified.

It’s not yet clear if Gutierrez was the victim of a crime.

A medical examiner in Colombia is still working to determine his cause of death.

The backstory:

Gutierrez disappeared on Saturday night while in Medellín for a routine layover, according to local reports. He was scheduled to stay overnight before working a flight to Miami the following day.

Gutierrez reportedly shared his location at an Airbnb shortly before he went missing. Friends and coworkers later filed a missing person report with local authorities.

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What they're saying:

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants told FOX 4 it was supporting all efforts to locate their colleague.

In a statement, American Airlines said it was "actively engaged" with local law enforcement and was providing support to Gutierrez’s family during the ongoing investigation.

FOX 4 talked to Gutierrez's sister by phone earlier in the week, but she said her family was not yet ready to comment.