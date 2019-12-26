Man arrested for firing shots on Fort Worth freeway

article

Fort Worth police arrested a man who allegedly fired a weapon into oncoming traffic and into the air.

Police said 43-year-old Jorge Gonzalez was on the shoulder of the South Freeway near Sycamore School Road firing shots on Christmas night.

He later ran into a neighborhood, climbed onto the roof of a home with his weapon and threatened people. Witnesses said he was acting erratically and at one point reportedly took off his clothes.

Police were eventually able to take Gonzalez into custody. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are trying to determine if a bullet from Gonzalez weapon hit a man who was driving on the South Freeway’s service road around the same time.

That man was treated for a minor hand injury and not hospitalized, police said.