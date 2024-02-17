Workers at Fort Worth Molson Coors brewery striking amid stalled contract negotiations

Workers at the Fort Worth Molson Coors brewery were striking Saturday as contract negotiations have reached an impasse.

More than 400 workers are employed at the brewery. This is the first ever strike in the brewery's more than 50 year history, and there is no sign of an agreement in sight.

Cell phone video showed hundreds of workers on strike for the first time ever at a Fort Worth brewery and major employer in the city since the 70s.

"We’ll take on this corporation as long as we need to to get a fair contract," said Rick Meidema, with Teamsters Local 997.

Teamsters Local 997 members called for the historic walk out at the Molson Coors plant in south Fort Worth. The now parent company’s name replaced what for decades was known as Miller Brewery.

"Their last, best, final offer they gave back to the director of the brewery conference of the International Brothers of Teamsters was actually a regressive offer and we’re done," Meidema said. "We’re going to withhold our labor until they come back to the table and want to come back to the table and want to bargain a fair contract for the workers."

The two sides have been at odds since November over what each considers a fair wage increase.

"Their offers were absolutely horrendous, they were ridiculous in the current market, offering workers about 2% wage increases, that barely puts any food on the table," Meidema said.

The workers are seeking a three-year contract with pay raises, improved health care, and retirement benefits.

They point to profits as justification for their demands.

Worker Cameron Elim Sr. said inflation has outpaced his paycheck.

"They offer pennies whenever we go and they start off with what they’re going to take instead of what they can potentially give," Elim said.

The company indicated in a statement last week that it was building up its inventory to prepare for a possible strike.

"While we respect the Union's right to strike, we have strong contingency plans in place, and those plans are already well underway... We are well equipped to ensure that consumers will be able to buy their favorite Molson Coors products," Molson Coors said in a statement. "The union has not responded to our last offer, which exceeds local market rates for similar unionized roles."

"Let’s see how long this goes. They want to battle it out, we’ll battle it out," Meidema added. "We’re not going to settle for less than we deserve and we will withhold our labor until our demands are met."

Workers are receiving $1,000 per week in strike pay.

The union said it also has support around the country and some of its union counterparts are expected to travel to Fort Worth and join their picket line.