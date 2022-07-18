Fort Worth MedStar sees increase in heat-related calls as excessive heat warning continues

First responders are dealing with heat and emergency calls of people out in the elements and inside of their homes.

Fort Worth MedStar’s heat-related calls are up 110% over this time last year.

The temperatures continue soaring, and authorities want people to really take seriously the dangers of heat illness.

Midday Monday in Fort Worth, MedStar Field Operations Supervisor George Church looked over the active heat-related calls.

"We have a call at a golf course a place of business, delivery worker and an elderly female at home," he explained.

Church pulled up to an elderly woman’s southside home.

"This was dispatched as a possible heat stroke," he said.

Paramedics have the 84-year-old woman inside the ambulance assessing her vital as a concerned family member was nearby and a worried neighbor.

North Texans having to deal with Excessive Heat Warning from triple digit heat

Paramedics say only a box fan was used for cooling just inside an open front door at the woman’s home.

"Older homes that aren’t well insulated, ventilated, elderly folks could very easily succumb to heat related illness," Church said.

After some time, paramedics determine the woman is stable. They left the scene taking the patient to a nearby hospital.

What seems unfortunate is this type of potentially dangerous heat-related call and others like it are not slowing down.

"Our ambulances are constantly on the move, whether on the way to call or on the way to the hospital," Church said. "From this time last year, our call volume for these types of calls has more than doubled."