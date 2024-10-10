Fort Worth mayor calls for more incentives to boost film industry productions in Texas

The Brief Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker testified before the Texas Senate Finance Committee to bring more state incentives for film production companies, so Texas can compete with other states like Oklahoma and Louisiana. The mayor delivered a proud report of Fort Worth’s thriving film industry: a $700 million local economic impact since 2015 with high-profile projects, including Taylor Sheridan’s "1883." The serious push is backed by well-known actors, local production companies, grips, make-up artists, creative services and more.



There's a big push to bring more Hollywood into Cowtown.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is leading the charge, saying Texas is being skipped over and left behind by film production companies.

Actor Morgana Shaw played Jenny Koe in the movie, "American Underdog," which was shot in 2021. It’s just one of her many film credits in a career that’s spanned more than 30 years. She lives right here in Fort Worth.

"This is where my doors opened here in Texas. I got so much work here at one time. It was great," she said.

It’s a perfect segue to the real-life scene Wednesday at the Texas Capitol.

Parker testified before the Texas Senate Finance Committee along with A-list actors and industry professionals.

The mayor delivered a proud report of Fort Worth’s thriving film industry: a $700 million local economic impact since 2015 with high-profile projects, including Taylor Sheridan’s "1883."

And the flip side is how more state dollars are needed in the Moving Image Incentive Program, a largely persuasive factor for filmmakers choosing their project location.

"This is competitive. Other states are beating Texas, and that was important to announce to our senators," Parker said. "Many of them already knew that our largest competitors right now are the state of Georgia, to some extent, Oklahoma, Mexico, Louisiana because of their incentive funds they’ve utilized to draw big productions to their states. And we want to be able to compete at an even higher level than we are right now."

The serious push is backed by well-known actors, local production companies, grips, make-up artists, creative services and more.

Shaw’s latest film, "Hitman," was released this year on Netflix. She plays Tammy, a woman who tries to have her husband bumped off. Shaw traveled to New Orleans to shoot the project.

"The production companies looked at Texas and considered Texas, but the film incentives weren’t enough. It would be too expensive," she said. "They’re going where they can shoot, and it works."

If Mayor Parker and others have their way, it’ll be more of Tinseltown to Cowtown and across Texas.

"Oh, my god. It would be such a gift," Shaw said. "The talented actors, directors, filmmakers that are in Texas. It’s all about creating the work."