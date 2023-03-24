Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth man who tried to send machine gun to drug cartel sentenced

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to send a miliary-grade machine gun to a Mexican drug cartel.

24-year-old Daniel Loyola Jr. pleaded guilty in December 2022 to possessing the machine gun.

Loyola posted photos of a machine gun, a silencer and a .50 caliber rifle to Instagram and said he wanted to buy a high-caliber machine gun, according to court documents.

An undercover agent then reached out and Loyola agreed to buy an M-60 from the agent for $20,000.

Court documents say that Loyola told the agent that the payment would be coming from Mexico.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Loyola met with two undercover agents and paid for the M-60 in cash. He was immediately taken into custody.

Loyola later told agents he worked for a Mexican drug cartel and that he had previously purchased guns for the group.

"The fight to keep high-powered weapons out of the hands of drug cartels and narco-terrorists is real and here in North Texas," said ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II in a statement. "Mr. Loyola’s ten-year sentence should serve as a warning to others looking to get into the firearms trafficking business."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation and was assisted by the Fort Worth Police Department.