Fort Worth man under indictment for heroin overdose sentenced for possession of a machine gun

Published  April 6, 2025 12:53pm CDT
Fort Worth
Brennan Trainor Rodriguez, 33 (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

    • A man who admitted to dealing the heroin that killed a 21-year-old in 2013 was sentenced for illegally possessing a machine gun.
    • He was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison.
    • After he admitted to causing the death of the 21-year-old, he was placed on 10 years of deferred adjudication and was not allowed to possess firearms. 

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth man who was on deferred adjudication for dealing heroin that killed a 21-year-old in 2013 was sentenced Friday to 51 months in federal prison.

Brennan Trainor Rodriguez, 33, was indicted in October 2024 and pleaded guilty in December 2024 to illegal possession of a machine gun. He was sentenced on April 4, 2025, to 51 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor.

The backstory:

According to court records, Rodriguez was charged on June 7, 2013, with injecting heroin into a 21-year-old man who overdosed and died. He admitted to causing the man’s death and was placed on 10 years of deferred adjudication beginning on Nov. 26, 2014. Conditions of his community supervision prohibited him from possessing firearms.

On Aug. 6. 2024, law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call from Rodriguez’s former girlfriend, who told police that the defendant had been stalking and harassing her since their breakup. She also reported that Rodriguez frequently shot guns, including one that fired fully automatic.  

The following week, Rodriguez was arrested for stalking. In searching his home, law enforcement found nine firearms, including a Smith & Wesson rifle equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly known as a "switch" or "auto sear."

The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas.

