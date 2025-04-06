Fort Worth man under indictment for heroin overdose sentenced for possession of a machine gun

article

A Fort Worth man who was on deferred adjudication for dealing heroin that killed a 21-year-old in 2013 was sentenced Friday to 51 months in federal prison.

Brennan Trainor Rodriguez, 33, was indicted in October 2024 and pleaded guilty in December 2024 to illegal possession of a machine gun. He was sentenced on April 4, 2025, to 51 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor.

The backstory:

According to court records, Rodriguez was charged on June 7, 2013, with injecting heroin into a 21-year-old man who overdosed and died. He admitted to causing the man’s death and was placed on 10 years of deferred adjudication beginning on Nov. 26, 2014. Conditions of his community supervision prohibited him from possessing firearms.

On Aug. 6. 2024, law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call from Rodriguez’s former girlfriend, who told police that the defendant had been stalking and harassing her since their breakup. She also reported that Rodriguez frequently shot guns, including one that fired fully automatic.

The following week, Rodriguez was arrested for stalking. In searching his home, law enforcement found nine firearms, including a Smith & Wesson rifle equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly known as a "switch" or "auto sear."