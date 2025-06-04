Fort Worth man sentenced for producing child pornography

article

The Brief A 36-year-old Fort Worth man, Jamie Hackney, was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison on May 30, 2025. Hackney had pleaded guilty in February to charges of producing and transporting child pornography. An investigation revealed Hackney used a minor to create and distribute the illegal materials.



A 36-year-old Fort Worth man who produced child pornography was sentenced on May 30, 2025, to 50 years in federal prison.

Fort Worth man sentenced

The backstory:

Jamie Hackney pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging him with the production and transportation of child pornography in February 2025.

He was sentenced on Friday to 600 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Reed O’Connor.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a Cybertip to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) regarding images uploaded to Hackney’s Google account.

Through their investigation, FWPD uncovered forensic evidence of Hackney using a minor to create and then send out child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Worth Police Department conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Allyson Monte.