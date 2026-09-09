Triple-digit heat wave and historic drought grip DFW ahead of Thursday rain chances

The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to reach 101 degrees Wednesday, marking the 45th triple-digit day of the year under an ongoing heat advisory. Wednesday marks 55 consecutive days without measurable rain at DFW Airport, tying the area's fifth-longest dry spell in recorded history. Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday bring a 30% chance of brief relief before hot, dry conditions resume for the weekend.



The Dallas-Fort Worth area is bracing for another day of oppressive late-summer heat Wednesday, with temperatures expected to match a daily record and push the region further into its historic dry spell.

DFW Heat Wave

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We expect the high to reach 101 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which would mark the 45th day of triple-digit temperatures this year—ranking ninth on record for the Metroplex. With heat index values running several degrees higher due to elevated humidity, heat advisories remain in effect for most of the region.

The heat comes alongside an ongoing drought. Wednesday marks 55 consecutive days without measurable rain at DFW Airport, tying for the fifth-longest dry stretch in recorded history for the area.

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When will it rain in Dallas?

Timeline:

Some relief may arrive Thursday as a disturbance moving across the region brings an increased chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are pegged at about 30 percent, with the best opportunities concentrated north of Interstate 20 and west of the Interstate 35 corridor during the late afternoon and evening.

While the storms are not expected to be widespread, they could bring heavy downpours, lightning, and brief cloud cover, knocking temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 90s for many areas Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances drop to 20 percent on Friday before dry, hot conditions return completely over the weekend.

7-Day Forecast