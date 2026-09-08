Two Arlington residents killed, two critically injured in crash involving tractor in Hill County

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The Brief Two Arlington residents were killed and two others critically injured in a five-vehicle crash Saturday on State Highway 171. The chain-reaction wreck occurred after a car hit farm equipment, leaving objects in the roadway that caused subsequent collisions. Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the initial crash as the Texas DPS continues its investigation.



Two Arlington residents were killed and two other people were critically injured Saturday night in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash on State Highway 171, state authorities said.

Crash with tractor in Hill County

What we know:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. to the multi-vehicle wreck near County Road 4223, north of Hillsboro.

According to investigators, a farm tractor towing equipment was traveling northbound with its lights flashing when a northbound Ford Fiesta passed a pickup truck, re-entered the right lane, and struck the farm equipment, causing it to detach into the road.

Shortly after the initial collision, a southbound Chevrolet Traverse and a southbound Ford F-150 crashed into objects in the roadway. The driver and passenger of the F-150, along with a passenger from the Traverse, exited their vehicles and were standing in the roadway when an oncoming vehicle struck them.

Katherine Barton, 39, of Arlington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Zachary Barton, 39, also of Arlington, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 12-year-old passenger who exited the Chevrolet remains in critical condition. The driver of the Ford Fiesta was also transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

DPS officials suspect alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the initial crash. Next of kin have been notified, and the investigation remains active.