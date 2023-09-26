Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth man arrested for sex trafficking, 16-year-old victim recovered

Fort Worth
Keith Sentmore | Fort Worth PD

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was arrested, and a 16-year-old was rescued as part of a Fort Worth human trafficking investigation.

Fort Worth police said its human trafficking unit recently conducted an anti-human trafficking operation with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the FBI.

The investigators talked to more than a dozen possible victims of sex trafficking. 

That led to the recovery of a 16-year-old victim and the arrest of 19-year-old Keith Sentmore.

Sentmore is now facing charges for trafficking of persons under 18 and evading arrest.

Police said all the victims were connected with advocacy services and additional resources.