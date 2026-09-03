Fort Worth man arrested after Poolville road-rage shooting, chase

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The Brief A 30-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested after an afternoon road-rage dispute led to a shooting and chase in Parker County. Authorities say the suspect tailgated a driver to a home, shouted threats, and fired a shot through the victim's windshield. Thomas Earl Jones Jr. admitted to the shooting and is held in the Parker County Jail on a $500,000 bond.



A Fort Worth man is facing a second-degree felony charge after an afternoon road-rage dispute in northwest Parker County escalated into a shooting and high-stakes vehicle chase Tuesday, authorities said.

Road rage shooting

What we know:

Thomas Earl Jones Jr., 30, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the 2:24 p.m. incident near Poolville. He is currently being held at the Parker County Jail on a $500,000 surety bond.

According to Sgt. Shane Cartwright, public information officer for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when Jones was driving along FM 920 and allegedly began tailgating another driver. Following a brief exchange of hand gestures, the victim drove to a home in the Poolville area with Jones following close behind.

Investigators said Jones passed the private driveway, turned around, and stopped in front of the home while shouting threats. Moments later, Jones allegedly fired a shot that pierced the victim’s front windshield and blew out the rear glass.

The victim retrieved a handgun and fired several return shots toward Jones’ vehicle as it sped away. No hit was recorded, and no injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Weatherford Police officers intercepted Jones a short time later near the 1800 block of Mineral Wells Highway. A search of his vehicle yielded a disassembled 9mm handgun scattered throughout the interior.

During questioning, Jones allegedly admitted to following the victim, stopping at the home, and firing the shot. Sheriff's officials said Jones expressed anger over the driving encounter and acknowledged he should not have acted as he did.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier condemned the violent turn of events, calling road rage "needless and totally preventable" and reaffirming that public safety remains the department's top priority.