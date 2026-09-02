Remnants of Tropical Depression Edouard bring heat, drought relief to parts of North Texas

The Brief Remnants of Tropical Depression Edouard are bringing lower temperatures and light rain to North Texas, breaking an 11-day streak of triple-digit heat and a 48-day drought. Highs will drop to the mid-90s with a 30% chance of showers through Thursday, while heavy rainfall and flood watches remain concentrated to the south and east. The increased moisture will assist firefighters in containing the nearby Ross Fire, though dry conditions and 100-degree heat are expected to return by Labor Day weekend.



An 11-day streak of triple-digit temperatures and a 48-day drought at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are expected to break as remnants of Tropical Depression Edouard move inland.

Tropical Depression Edouard

The storm made landfall early Tuesday afternoon with sustained winds of 60 mph and gusts ranging between 70 mph and 90 mph. Moving north-northwest at just 5 mph, the slow-moving system has dumped more than a foot of rain along Highway 287 northeast of Houston.

The National Hurricane Center issued its final advisory on Edouard on Wednesday morning as the system weakened into a low-pressure area.

Flood Watches

A flood watch remains in effect for Anderson, Freestone and Leon counties, where widespread heavy rainfall and isolated totals exceeding 4 inches pose an increasing risk of flash flooding through Thursday. We do not expect the flood watch to extend into the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as the heaviest precipitation is projected to remain to the south and east.

While the storm system is not expected to yield significant rainfall to aid firefighters containing the nearby Ross Fire, increased humidity and cloud cover should help slow the blaze's progression.

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North Texas Radar

Temperatures in Dallas are forecast to reach 98 degrees Wednesday, with heat index values remaining in the triple digits before falling to a high of 94 degrees Thursday. Rain chances across the metroplex are capped at about 30% through Thursday morning, with lower chances further north and west.

Dry conditions and triple-digit heat are forecast to return to the region by Labor Day weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds back over North Texas.

7-Day Forecast