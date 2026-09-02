Stalked across Dallas: How license plate readers tracked gunman before fatal shooting of 20-year-old

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The Brief Investigators used license plate readers and phone location data to trace a suspect who followed a 20-year-old woman 23 miles before fatally shooting her during an armed robbery. Terry Lockridge, 32, was arrested and charged with capital murder after police matched his vehicle and cellular records to the night of the crime. Lockridge remains held in the Dallas County Jail while homicide detectives continue their investigation.



License plate readers and cellphone location data tracked a suspect more than 20 miles across Dallas before a young woman was fatally shot during an armed robbery last week, according to court documents.

Terry Lockridge, 32, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the Aug. 25 killing of 20-year-old Aniya Edwards.

Stalked From Music Studio

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the incident began at a music studio on Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas. Witnesses told police that unfamiliar men arrived at the location, prompting people inside to leave.

Edwards and a passenger left in her black Hyundai Elantra, unaware they were being followed, police said.

License plate recognition cameras captured Edwards’ vehicle and a 2013 black Dodge Dart driven by Lockridge traveling together along a 23-mile route across the city. Cameras logged both vehicles at multiple intersections, including Royal Lane, Walton Walker Boulevard, and Tennant Avenue, before arriving at the West Virginia Apartments in South Dallas around 8:23 p.m.

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Robbery and Fatal Shooting

When the vehicle parked at the complex, Edwards’ passenger exited to retrieve a bag containing a PlayStation 5, clothing, and personal items from the backseat.

Lockridge approached the passenger at gunpoint and demanded the property, according to the affidavit. The passenger dropped the bag and ran off. As the passenger ran, he witnessed Lockridge shoot into the Hyundai as Edwards attempted to drive away.

Edwards was struck by gunfire, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a fence at the apartment complex entrance. She was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The crash also resulted in a pedestrian being hit by the fleeing vehicle; that individual was hospitalized in stable condition. When the passenger returned to the scene, his bag was missing.

Digital Footprint Leads to Arrest

Dig deeper:

Investigators tied Lockridge to the crime using a combination of traffic records and cellular tracking. Dallas police had previously stopped Lockridge in the Dodge Dart on April 18, during which body-worn camera footage captured him stating he had recently purchased the car.

After obtaining a search warrant for Lockridge’s T-Mobile cell phone records, intelligence officers mapped his location data. The records placed Lockridge’s phone near the Harry Hines music studio around 6:20 p.m. and confirmed it moved in tandem with the victim's vehicle to the West Virginia Drive apartments at the exact time of the shooting.

Lockridge remains held in the Dallas County Jail.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing under case number 125208-2026. Dallas police have asked anyone with information to contact Det. M. Christian at 469-670-4735 or via email at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.