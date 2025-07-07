Fort Worth police investigate deadly Sunday morning shooting

article

The Brief A man was fatally shot in a Fort Worth parking lot on N. Main St. early Sunday morning. The victim was shot by suspects who retrieved weapons from a vehicle after a fight, police say. The Homicide Unit is currently investigating; the victim's identity is awaiting release by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.



The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male dead early Sunday morning.

Deadly Sunday Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to the 3100 block of N. Main Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but officials say he did not survive.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim was approached by multiple people, and they were involved in a fight, which was broken up by witnesses, police say.

The suspects went to a vehicle in the parking lot and got weapons and shot at the victim.

The suspects left the area in the dark-colored vehicle.

The shooting is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.