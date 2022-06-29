Fort Worth man found guilty of possessing machine gun

article

A Fort Worth man has been convicted of having a machine gun.

Investigators say the Glock pistol was equipped with a switch, a device that converts ordinary semiautomatic pistols into a fully automatic machine gun.

The weapon was discovered when Arlington police made a traffic stop in January.

Keidric Brown, 25, was tried and convicted.

A search of Brown's phone uncovered text messages and rap lyrics regarding the purchase and use of Glock switches.

His rap lyrics read "my Glock, it came with a switch. I am, I don't miss."

"I cannot stress enough how dangerous machine gun conversion devices are and the levels at which they are being used in our communities. Due to the diligent work of our law enforcement partners, specifically the Arlington Police Department, Mr. Brown will now have several years to think about his attempt to brazenly carry a machine gun around our streets," stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

Brown is facing up to ten years in federal prison.