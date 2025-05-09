Man arrested after attacking mother with machete: Fort Worth police

article

The Brief A man attacked his mother with a machete in Fort Worth on Friday morning, police say. The man was arrested and is being held at the Fort Worth Police Department. The victim of the attack was badly injured, but is in stable condition.



A man is in custody after attacking his mother with a machete Thursday morning, Fort Worth police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the man has been placed in custody, and his mother is being treated for her injuries.

Fort Worth machete attack

What we know:

The release from Fort Worth PD, which FOX4 requested Friday, says officers responded to the 3000 block of Elsinor Drive for a domestic violence call at 11:10 a.m.

They say a man had attacked his mother with a machete, causing injuries they described as critical.

According to the release, the suspect fled from the scene of the attack and later appeared at a neighbor's home. The neighbor feared for his life, police say, and fired a gun at the man. The shot missed the suspect, who was arrested soon after.

The release did not include the name of the suspect, but an attached report number matches that of Isaac de Jon Roberts, 21, who was booked into the Fort Worth PD Detention Facility at 2 p.m. Friday.

Roberts has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation, his booking report says.

The victim of the machete attack was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, police say.

What we don't know:

The information given by Fort Worth PD does not include the name of the victim.

Police did not comment on a motive for the suspect.