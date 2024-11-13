Fort Worth Lyft driver hospitalized after being shot by passenger

The Brief A Lyft driver was shot three times by his passenger as he dropped the passenger off at their destination, police said. The driver's injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.



A Lyft driver was shot by a passenger while dropping them off at a destination in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near the 8100 block of Cassie Lane in South Fort Worth.

According to police, the victim, who identified himself as a Lyft driver, was shot three times by the passenger. He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The alleged shooter has not been arrested. Fort Worth’s Gun Violence Unit is investigating the case.

No further information has been released.