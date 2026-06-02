Fort Worth to limit court hearings, boost police staffing for FIFA World Cup

The Brief Downtown Fort Worth has launched a visual "glow-up" with art installations, 3D murals, and international flags to welcome fans for the FIFA World Cup. A comprehensive city safety plan features "staff surging" on match days, deploying 100 dedicated police personnel across eight security teams. In-person court proceedings will be limited during the event so that bailiffs and deputies can be reassigned to protect City Hall and critical infrastructure.



A touch-up for the World Cup glow-up, Downtown Fort Worth is alive with colorful art installations, 3D sidewalk murals, street banners, international flags and more.

Fort Worth Downtown Visual Transformation

Local perspective:

The street view coupled with down-to-the-minute planning happening indoors on Tuesday. At City Hall, an update on the latest safety plan that includes multiple departments, police, fire, EMS, transportation, 911, hospitals and more.

"I think it’s pretty good. I’m seeing all the things going on, I’m excited. It’s the first time I’m in a country where the World Cup is happening, so it’s pretty exciting," said Satavana Viswanadhan, a Fort Worth resident ready for the FIFA World Cup.

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Fort Worth police details match day staffing

The plan includes ‘staff surging’ on match days. In addition to overall policing, Fort Worth Police Department will utilize 100 department personnel divided into 8 teams to cover various aspects of safety and security, according to Fort Worth Police Chief, Eddie Garcia.

"The message to our community. We’re going to ensure our community knows we’re doing everything we can, whether FIFA was here or not. While at the same time, making sure that we keep the city of Fort Worth and help our other departments out for the safety of FIFA," said Garcia.

"On match days when we expect more crowds to be in certain areas to watch games, then we will certainly make sure that staffing, from a citywide perspective, is available as well."

What's next:

FOX 4 learned in-person courtroom proceedings in Fort Worth will be limited so that court bailiffs and deputies can turn to FIFA-related safety positions.

"They’ll be used to protect those critical infrastructures, as well as City Hall and some other infrastructure," said Garcia.

Beyond the colorful excitement, logistics and planning, there is a full approach to keep everyone safe.