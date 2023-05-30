See the aftermath after likely lightning strike damages Fort Worth home

A Fort Worth family has been displaced after a possible lightning strike heavily damaged their home.

Firefighters were called just before 3 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 9800 block of Yellow Cup Drive.

When crews first arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters said a fire was found in the attic.

Live Storms Media storm tracker Michael Beard captured video of the aftermath of an apparent lightning strike seen in the video above as firefighters worked to extinguish any hot spots.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

A Texas family has been displaced after a possible lightning strike heavily damaged their Fort Worth home. (Michael Beard / LSM)

The FOX Forecast Center said thunderstorms moved through the Fort Worth area between about 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The storms produced wind gusts up to 30 mph and dropped a quarter-inch of rain.

According to a report by the National Fire Protection Association, local fire departments in the U.S. responded to an estimated average of 22,600 fires started by lightning each year between 2007-2011. The agency said these fires caused an estimated average of nine deaths, 53 injuries and $451 million in direct property damage per year. About 19% of these fires involved homes.

