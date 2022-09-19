Fort Worth libraries close early due to 'credible bomb threat'

Fort Worth public libraries closed early on Monday night after a "credible bomb threat", according to Fort Worth police.

Police say an email was received saying that there would be bombs at three libraries. The emailed claimed that people would be killed and lives would be destroyed.

The city's police and fire departments responded to several libraries in Fort Worth, evacuating all locations and searched the building to make sure no one was harmed.

All libraries in the city closed at 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 'Mass casualty situation' avoided, suspects planned to shoot people at HS football game, deputies say

The Fort Worth Public Library says nothing was found inside the libraries and the investigation into the threats is still underway.

The libraries say they will reopen once they get the okay from public safety experts.