Fort Worth juvenile in his bed shot in drive-by, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that injured a juvenile late Wednesday night.

The male victim, whose exact age has not been released, was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the left thigh.

Investigators learned that juvenile was in bed inside his home on Malvern Trail when he heard gunfire outside.

He was then hit with a bullet.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The injury is not expected to be life-threatening. The Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting.