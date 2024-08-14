Fort Worth to pay $800K to family of man killed by police

article

The Fort Worth City Council agreed to pay more than $800,000 to the family of a man killed by police.

In 2013, Jerry Waller was shot and killed by officers who went to the wrong home while responding to a burglary call.

Waller went into his garage believing he heard a prowler.

Officer Richard Hoeppner shot Waller after police claimed he had a gun and didn’t obey orders to drop it.

Hoeppner and Officer Benjamin Hanlon, who were both rookies, were later cleared by a Tarrant County grand jury.

Waller’s family still sued the city and Officer Hoeppner for violating his constitutional rights.

After more than a decade in court, Fort Worth settled the lawsuit with Waller’s family for $825,000.