Fort Worth ISD to vote on prayer in schools

The Brief Fort Worth ISD officials will vote Tuesday on a new policy to add designated prayer time in schools, following a state mandate. District leaders oppose the move, arguing that existing laws already protect religious practices and the new policy would be difficult to manage. The proposed rules require parental consent and a liability waiver, as well as time outside the classroom that is in a location where non-participating students and staff can’t hear it.



School board members in the Fort Worth Independent School District will vote on Tuesday on a new policy that would add time for prayer in public schools.

The vote complies with a state law passed last year requiring every Texas school board to vote on the issue.

The backstory:

Senate Bill 11 was passed during last year’s legislative session.

It requires every Texas school board to vote by March 1 on whether to adopt a policy creating designated time for prayer or reading religious texts during school.

Local perspective:

According to Fort Worth ISD’s school board agenda for Tuesday, the district’s administrators do not recommend the resolution, saying students are already allowed to engage in prayer during the school day. Students can also already form prayer groups and religious clubs before, during, and after school.

The proposed new prayer policy would require parents to sign consent forms and waive their right to sue the district over First Amendment concerns. The prayer time must also be outside of regular class time and in a location where non-participating students and staff can’t hear it.

District leaders said they fear this new policy will be hard to manage, especially considering state and federal law already protects religious practices in schools.

Dig deeper:

Some North Texas school districts, like Keller ISD and Aledo ISD, have voted in favor of the new prayer policy.

Others, such as Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, have rejected the proposal.

Dallas ISD takes up the issue on Thursday.

Fort Worth ISD’s vote is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.