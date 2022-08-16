Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident

A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.

The bus tipped over onto its side and slid several feet into a grassy lot.

Five people were on board, including 3 students. No one was injured.

The students in the crash were taken to school.

In a statement the district said, "The FWISD commends the swift and evasive action of the bus driver, who kept the incident from escalating."