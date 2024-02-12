Fort Worth ISD reducing budgets, cutting staff

Fort Worth ISD will reduce budgets and cut staff as the district deals with several challenges.

District Superintendent Dr. Angelica M. Ramsey cited an expected decline in enrollment, the failure by the Texas Legislature to increase public school funding, fewer federal dollars and a projected budget deficit among the reasons behind the cuts.

Ramsey said impacted employees will be told no later than Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we make these decisions, and we are doing so as early as possible to provide ample time for affected employees to explore alternative opportunities," she wrote.

The district says it will continue to hire for some positions within Fort Worth ISD and that there may be some opportunities for people who wish to remain with the district to do so.

Fort Worth ISD cut budgets by $1.6 million at the district level last year, according to Ramsey.

Fort Worth is one of several districts forced to make cuts for next school year.

There has been no increase in student funding from the state since 2019.

Lawmakers did not increase school funding or teachers' pay as they battled over education savings accounts for parents..

Gov. Greg Abbott said he would refuse to sign a school funding bill without lawmakers passing school vouchers, a push that failed repeatedly under opposition from Democrats and some rural Republicans.

In the upcoming Republican primaries, Abbott is backing the opponents of Texas House members who voted against school vouchers.