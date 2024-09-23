Fort Worth ISD investigating alleged racist incident at Northside-Arlington Heights football game

Students and parents at a Fort Worth high school want the district to address what they call "systematic racism" in Fort Worth ISD.

They say cheerleaders at Northside High School were the targets of racist taunts at a football game against Arlington Heights High School on September 13, while adults and school staff members did nothing.

The Northside cheerleaders say they walked around to their opponent's side to offer a good luck token, as per tradition.

The squad members say when they approached a section of Arlington Heights fans began waving and pointing to a US flag with the word Trump on it. All while shouting expletives at them, including derogatory and racial epithets.

The school district has said pubically it is investigating what happened.

"We know behind-the-scenes there have been actions taken, but other than that public statement of an investigation, Fort Worth ISD has not communicated to anybody in a public and formal way, so we are calling on them to communicate what is happening around this issue and what steps they are taking," said parent Alexander Montalvo.

Northside High is 90 percent Hispanic. Arlington Heights' demographics include roughly 50 percent Hispanics, while the other 50 percent almost evenly represent white and African American students.

"Nobody should feel entitled enough to make fun of us like that just because of our skin color or where we came from. Most of us were born here and it really shouldn't make a difference where we come from," said one of the cheerleaders.

The Arlington Heights student leadership issued a response on social media.

"The behavior during our last football game by several members of the FWISD community does not represent Arlington Heights and is in no way tolerated. The student body and administration involved has made it their priority to ensure that our school events follow the guidelines and expectations outlined by UIL," reads the statement in part.

School board president Camille Rodriguez also posted on social media expressing her disappointment and the need for action and accountability.

The parent representatives say they have roughly 1,700 letters from people calling on Fort Worth ISD to adequately address the matter.