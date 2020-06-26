Fort Worth ISD moves up two graduations because of COVID-19 orders

Fort Worth ISD moved two graduations up earlier in the day to avoid Tarrant County’s order requiring people to wear face masks in public.

The Eastern Hills High School and North Side High School commencement ceremonies were scheduled for Friday evening after the order goes into effect.

The new order requires was issued Thursday in response to the record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county. It requires everyone inside of a business or at an outdoor gathering with more than 100 people to cover their face.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitely said it’s an effort to not have to go back to the restrictions in March and not have to close down businesses.

“To the people who are reluctant you know how the masks are uncomfortable and the masks are not cool and it’s my right. Well, the masks are uncool and COVID is uncomfortable. We’ve all got to take some responsibility during this pandemic and if masks are going to help us then let’s do it,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said in an interview on Good Day FOX 4.

Seniors who showed up at Farrington Field for the Dunbar High School graduation Friday morning said they were a little bummed about the idea of celebrating their achievement while wearing a mask. But they understand why it’s necessary.

“It’s going to be hot but hey... we gotta do anything to stay safe,” one student said.

“It’s new. It’s not what I expected it to be. I really wanted my family all to be here but I couldn’t,” added Esmeralda Ojeda.

“It’s kind of sad because it’s ugly. But I mean I guess just for our safety it’s okay,” Alexis Cortina said.

Even though it’s not required quite yet, Fort Worth ISD is encouraging everyone at the ceremonies to wear face coverings.

The district doesn’t have any graduation ceremonies scheduled after Friday that would be affected by the mask mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a new executive order Friday banning outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people without special permission from local governments.