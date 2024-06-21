Fort Worth ISD receives EPA grant for electric school buses

article

Fort Worth ISD received millions of dollars to add electric school buses to its fleet.

The grant was awarded through the Environmental Protection Agency's first Clean School Bus Grant Competition.

The award, worth more than $6.1 million will help the district purchase 15 clean school buses.

Leaders with the EPA say school buses travel more than 4 billion miles per year.

"Exhaust from these buses can contribute to air quality problems and negatively impact children's health, replacing diesel buses with clean energy buses will improve air quality for students, faculty, neighbors to breathe," said Dr. Earthea Nancy, Regional Administrator of the EPA.

The EPA has awarded almost $3 billion to fund about 8,500 school bus replacements at more that 1,000 schools.