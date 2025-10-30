Fort Worth ISD high school bomb threat delays football; student arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD high school's football game set for Thursday night was moved to Saturday due to a bomb threat on campus, police say.
Paschal High School bomb threat
What we know:
The campus was evacuated around 5 p.m. Thursday out of an abundance of caution, Fort Worth PD said. The school said they went into SECURE status during the threat.
Officers made a full sweep of the campus, but found no suspicious items or devices, they said.
One student was arrested for allegedly calling in the threat, the department said. The student will be charged with terroristic threat.
The Paschal and Trimble Tech Freshman and JV football games that were scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Paschal Thursday night have been rescheduled for Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., Fort Worth ISD said.
What we don't know:
The identity of the student will not be released, as they are a minor.
The Source: Information in this report came from Fort Worth ISD and Fort Worth PD.