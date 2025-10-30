Fort Worth ISD high school bomb threat delays football; student arrested

article

The Brief Paschal High School in Fort Worth was evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday evening; no device was found. Police say a student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. The school’s freshman and JV football games were postponed to Saturday following the incident.



A Fort Worth ISD high school's football game set for Thursday night was moved to Saturday due to a bomb threat on campus, police say.

Paschal High School bomb threat

What we know:

The campus was evacuated around 5 p.m. Thursday out of an abundance of caution, Fort Worth PD said. The school said they went into SECURE status during the threat.

Officers made a full sweep of the campus, but found no suspicious items or devices, they said.

One student was arrested for allegedly calling in the threat, the department said. The student will be charged with terroristic threat.

The Paschal and Trimble Tech Freshman and JV football games that were scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Paschal Thursday night have been rescheduled for Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., Fort Worth ISD said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the student will not be released, as they are a minor.