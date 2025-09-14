Fort Worth ISD band director assaulted, police investigate

article

The Brief A band director at Southwest High School was assaulted Friday afternoon by a group of individuals who were not students. The assault occurred near campus, and the teacher is currently receiving medical care. School and police officials are actively investigating the incident and stated that those responsible will be held accountable.



A band director at Southwest High School was assaulted Friday afternoon by a group of individuals not believed to be students, according to an email sent to parents and staff by the school's principal.

Band Director Assaulted

What we know:

The assault happened near campus after school hours. The Fort Worth Police Department was immediately contacted, and the teacher is currently receiving medical care.

What they're saying:

"I want to express how deeply sorry I am that this happened," said Principal Jennifer Grotte, who authored the email. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff guide every decision we make, and we remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive environment for everyone."

Police and school administration are actively investigating the incident. The email stated that those responsible will be "held fully accountable."

What's next:

Images related to the assault have been circulating on social media, which Grotte acknowledged may be "upsetting to see." She reassured the community that the teacher is receiving care and that school officials are in close contact with him.

In response to the incident, counselors and support staff will be available for students on campus Monday, with a special focus on supporting the band program.