Fort Worth I-35W hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist injured
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35W that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
I-35 hit-and-run
What we know:
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the collision occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 1200 block of the North Freeway (IH-35W near the Northside Drive and Yucca Avenue exit). Investigators and family members report that the victim—identified by family as Kris Rodriguez, a resident of Bedford who had recently returned home after being deployed for nearly a year—was riding his motorcycle when he was sideswiped by a vehicle that left the scene.
The family is saying Kris has severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he is facing a long and difficult recovery.
Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a gray or light-colored Toyota sedan, potentially featuring front or passenger-side damage from the motorcycle collision.
What you can do:
The Fort Worth Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the crash to contact detectives at 817-392-4869.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department and family members of the victim.