Fort Worth I-35W hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist injured

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The Brief A recently returned military service member was hospitalized with major injuries after being sideswiped on northbound I-35W in Fort Worth. Police and family are searching for a gray or light-colored Toyota sedan that likely has front- or passenger-side damage. Fort Worth police are appealing to the public for tips to help identify the driver who fled the scene.



The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35W that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

I-35 hit-and-run

What we know:

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the collision occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 1200 block of the North Freeway (IH-35W near the Northside Drive and Yucca Avenue exit). Investigators and family members report that the victim—identified by family as Kris Rodriguez, a resident of Bedford who had recently returned home after being deployed for nearly a year—was riding his motorcycle when he was sideswiped by a vehicle that left the scene.

The family is saying Kris has severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he is facing a long and difficult recovery.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a gray or light-colored Toyota sedan, potentially featuring front or passenger-side damage from the motorcycle collision.

What you can do:

The Fort Worth Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the crash to contact detectives at 817-392-4869.