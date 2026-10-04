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Fort Worth I-35W hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist injured

By
FOX Local
Fort Worth
Published October 4, 2026 10:50 AM CDT
Published October 4, 2026 10:50 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A recently returned military service member was hospitalized with major injuries after being sideswiped on northbound I-35W in Fort Worth.
    • Police and family are searching for a gray or light-colored Toyota sedan that likely has front- or passenger-side damage.
    • Fort Worth police are appealing to the public for tips to help identify the driver who fled the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35W that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

I-35 hit-and-run

What we know:

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the collision occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 1200 block of the North Freeway (IH-35W near the Northside Drive and Yucca Avenue exit). Investigators and family members report that the victim—identified by family as Kris Rodriguez, a resident of Bedford who had recently returned home after being deployed for nearly a year—was riding his motorcycle when he was sideswiped by a vehicle that left the scene.

The family is saying Kris has severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he is facing a long and difficult recovery.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a gray or light-colored Toyota sedan, potentially featuring front or passenger-side damage from the motorcycle collision.

What you can do:

The Fort Worth Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the crash to contact detectives at 817-392-4869.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department and family members of the victim.

Fort WorthCrime and Public SafetyBedford